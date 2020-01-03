Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, helped to make police officers spending the holiday season far from home, feel at home, hosting the High Command and Officers who hail from other territories to lunch at the Ocean Terrance Inn on New Year’s Eve.

“It was an opportunity for us in the Ministry of National Security to join the with the High Command of the Police Force and to show appreciation to the police fraternity in general, and the leadership of the force, for the outstanding progress they have made in 2019 in terms of law enforcement,” explained the Prime Minister.“If things continue as they have, we expect to end the year with a remarkable and first ever 48 percent reduction in homicides. That has been the most telling, most serious, and most frightening of all major crimes.

The second objective was to show appreciation to new recruits from neighbouring islands who were spending their first Christmas away from home.

“Given the glad tidings, and the goodwill and the…concentration on family, all of which are part and parcel of our own celebration of Christmas, we thought that at this moment we should let them know we appreciate them, that we show a…bonding with them,” he said.

Dr. Harris said he hoped such a gathering would build morale and a sense of acceptance in society.

“I think that was achieved from the responses. The atmosphere was a very good one and we are happy that Mr. Brandy suggested that we do this,” he said.

Members of the High Command and each Officer were presented with a small token of appreciation from the Prime Minister, who was accompanied by Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Senator the Honourable Akilah Byron-Nisbett.