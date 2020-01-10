Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris will hold his monthly press conference Tuesday, Jan. 14 at 2:30 p.m. in the Parliamentary Lounge at Government Headquarters to update citizens and residents on matters of national interest, it was announced Friday.

The press conference will be broadcast live on national media and attended by the press. The St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service (SKNIS) will stream the press conference live on Facebook, starting at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday at www.facebook.com/sknismedia/.

You can also tune in to live coverage of the Prime Minister’s press conference on Freedom (106.5) FM, Sugar City (90.3) FM, VON Radio (860 AM or 93.7 FM), WINN (98.9) FM, ZIZ Radio (95.9, 96.1, 96.3 or 96.9 FM) or ZIZ TV (https://zizonline.com/tv/channel-5/).