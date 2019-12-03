Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris will update citizens and residents of St. Kitts and Nevis on matters of national interest at his monthly press conference to be held Wednesday at 3 p.m. in the Parliamentary Lounge at Government Headquarters.

The press conference will be broadcast live on national media and attended by the press corps.

The St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service (SKNIS) will stream the press conference live on Facebook, starting at 3 p.m. on Wednesday. Prime Minister Harris’ press conferences are always streamed live on www.facebook.com/sknismedia/.

The public can also tune in to live coverage of the Prime Minister’s press conference on Freedom (106.5) FM, Sugar City (90.3) FM, VON Radio (93.7 FM), WINN (98.9) FM, ZIZ Radio (95.9, 96.1, 96.3 or 96.9 FM) or ZIZ TV (https://zizonline.com/tv/channel-5/).