Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris will hold his monthly press conference Thursday at 3 p.m. in the downstairs conference room of the Ocean Terrace Inn to update citizens and residents of St. Kitts and Nevis on matters of national interest.

The press conference will be broadcast live on national media and attended by the press corps.

The St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service (SKNIS) will stream the press conference live on Facebook, starting at 3 p.m. Thursday. Prime Minister Harris’ press conferences are always streamed live on www.facebook.com/sknismedia/.

You can also tune in to live coverage of the Prime Minister’s press conference on Freedom (106.5) FM, Sugar City (90.3) FM, VON Radio (860 AM or 93.7 FM), WINN (98.9) FM, ZIZ Radio (95.9, 96.1, 96.3 or 96.9 FM / https://zizonline.com/radio/live/) or ZIZ TV (https://zizonline.com/tv/channel-5/).