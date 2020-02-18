Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris’ leadership on the Venezuela matter while chairman of CARICOM was publicly acknowledgedby immediate past Chairman of CARICOM, Prime Minister the Honourable Allen Chastanet of Saint Lucia as the 31st Inter-Sessional Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) opened Tuesday at the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre in Barbados.

The Prime Ministers of Barbados (the Honourable Mia Mottley) and Trinidad (Dr. the Honourable Keith Rowley) were also recognized for supporting Prime Minister Harris during the height of the crisis in Venezuela last year.

The two Prime Ministers accompanied the Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis during a shuttle-diplomacy mission to the United Nations in Jan. 2019 and in later meetings, such as with Federica Mogherini, the European Union’s Foreign Policy Chief.

As CARICOM’s Chairman, Prime Minister Harris led the Caribbean Community’s advocacy efforts to promote a peaceful resolution in Venezuela with dialogue, implemented within a framework of non-interference and non-intervention, and demonstrating respect for sovereignty, constitutional order and democracy, as well as adherence to the rule of law.

Special guests at the 31st Inter-Sessional Meeting in Barbados include Secretary-General of The Commonwealth, the Rt. Hon. Patricia Scotland QC and Canada’s Foreign Affairs Minister, François-Philippe Champagne, who is representing the Canadian Prime Minister, the Right Honourable Justin Trudeau. Prime Minister Trudeau is unable to attend the meeting due to pressing domestic matters.

During opening remarks, the Caribbean Community’s Secretary-General, Ambassador His Excellency Irwin LaRocque, welcomed Montserrat’s new Premier, the Honourable Easton Taylor-Farrell, who was sworn into office in Nov. 2019.

The St. Kitts-Nevis delegation comprises the Premier of Nevis and Minister of Foreign Affairs in the Team Unity administration, the Honourable Mark Brantley, along with Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ms. Kaye Bass and Press Secretary, Ms. Valencia Grant.