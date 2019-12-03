Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris made the following statement regarding the passing of Mr. Donald Cable, Comptroller of Customs from Aug. 1, 1992 to Aug. 15, 2003.

Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris extends his heartfelt condolences, and those of the Government and people of St. Kitts and Nevis, to the family and loved ones of Mr. Donald Cable, who has passed away at the age of 65 years old.

The retired high-ranking public servant held the post of Comptroller of Customs from August 1st, 1992 to August 15th, 2003.

“Mr. Donald Cable last served the government as a member of the National Security Strategy Formulation Committee, and we were delighted and grateful that he accepted the call to duty as he always did throughout his life, serving in various capacities as a dedicated public official, a beloved preacher, a patriotic citizen, and a proud and involved father,” the Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis said while reflecting on Mr. Cable’s legacy.

“Mr. Donald Cable’s ebullient presence will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him, including his fellow congregants in the Methodist Church where his beautiful voice was well appreciated,” Prime Minister Harris also said, adding: “His was a life of commendable service to his country and church.”

On October 27th, 2018, coinciding with the 60th anniversary of the St. Kitts-Nevis Customs & Excise Department, Mr. Cable was among the retired Comptroller of Customs who were recognized for their contributions during a Gala Dinner and Awards Ceremony at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort. The Prime Minister had the honour of presenting Mr. Cable with an award.

Mr. Donald Cable’s career in the Customs Department spanned 33 years. He was appointed as Clerk on October 1st, 1970 and promoted to Senior Clerk on April 1st, 1976 then later to Executive Officer on May 11th, 1979.

Mr. Cable served as Assistant Comptroller of Customs from April 1st, 1985 – and from time to time was appointed to perform the role of Acting Comptroller of Customs – before being promoted to the position of Comptroller of Customs in 1992.

In more recent times, Mr. Donald Cable was a consultant to the Ministry of Trade, Commerce and Consumer Affairs before taking his expertise to the private sector, where he was Manager for Port Services at Delisle Walwyn & Co. Ltd.

Prime Minister Harris extends deepest condolences to Mr. Donald Cable’s dear wife, Sheila and children, as well as to his extended family, friends, colleagues and the people of St. Kitts and Nevis who join them in mourning his passing.