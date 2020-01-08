Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris released the following statement on the passing of the wife of the Honourable Joseph W. Parry, former Premier of Nevis.

Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris extends his heartfelt condolences, and those of the Government and people of St. Kitts and Nevis, to the husband and family of Mrs. Myrthlyn Parry, who passed away Monday morning after a period of illness. Mrs. Myrthlyn Parry was married to the Honourable Joseph W. Parry, the former Federal Parliamentarian who was Premier of Nevis from 2006 to 2013.

Mrs. Parry was actively involved in philanthropy, having served as Project Manager of the Basic Needs Trust Fund (BNTF) on Nevis and Director of the Development Projects Foundation Incorporated, which worked alongside the BNTF to provide funding for socioeconomic development projects.

Prime Minister Harris said yesterday, Tuesday, January 7th, 2020, that, “Mrs. Myrthlyn Parry very astutely parlayed her name recognition into opportunities for humanitarian assistance to her fellow citizens and residents by spearheading fundraising drives and facilitating donations of medical supplies, food packages and other important items.”

The Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis also said that, “Through her much-admired ability to form meaningful and far-flung connections to effect change, Mrs. Myrthlyn Parry used her platform and position to better people’s lives, and for that she will be well remembered.”

Prime Minister Harris extends his deepest sympathy to the Honourable Joseph W. Parry and their daughter, Nayalia, as well as to their extended family, friends, colleagues and the people of St. Kitts and Nevis who join them in mourning Mrs. Myrthlyn Parry’s passing.

“May God see the Honourable Joseph Parry and his loved ones through this period of turmoil and sorrow,” Prime Minister Harris said, adding: “May our prayers and condolences be some source of comfort to Mr. Parry and his family.”