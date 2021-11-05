BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, November 5, 2021 (MMS-SKN) — It was an evening of anguish for three former champion teams of Constituency Number Seven Dr the Hon Timothy Harris Domino League on Thursday November 4 at the new Lodge-Ottley’s Community Centre, as the keenly contested competition entered the twelfth segment of play in the 26th edition of the league.

Unity Domino Club, a team that is leading on the points standing table, received a sound beating at the hands of Molineux Domino Club. In a game that had Molineux open up an early 4-0 lead saw Unity rallying back to have the game tied at 6-6, but Molineux showed that they still have playing power in them when they finished the game as the 13-9 winner.

Defending champion team, Tabernacle Domino Club did not have it that easy as they had to work extra hard to stop former champion team Parsons Domino Club with a 13-11 beating. The game between former champion team, Lodge Domino Club and Sylvers Domino Club ran into a dispute and was abandoned when Sylvers was leading 11-9.

In a very tight game Tyke Isaac of Phillips Domino Club skilfully navigates the board to be able to overcome Unstoppable Domino Club with a 14-12 win.

In the most hotly contested game of the evening, Phillips Domino Club and Unstoppable Domino Club had gone neck-and-neck all the way to the end and after tying 12-12, the game could have gone either way. But Phillips’ Captain Allington ‘Leggy’ Berridge and player Desroy Tate could not stand any knockabout at that late stage and decisively stung Unstoppable with a 100-0 clean game that earned them a bonus game for a 14-12 win.

In other games, Saddlers Domino Club beat Guinness Domino Club 13-8; Christ Church Domino Club beat Small Corner Bar Domino Club 13-8; and Mansion Domino Club beat Ottley’s Domino Club 13-5.

Even with the loss at the hands on Molineux, at the end of the twelfth segment of play in the 26th edition of Constituency Number Seven Dr the Hon Timothy Harris Domino League, former champion team Unity is still firmly at the top on the points standing table with 54 points. It is followed by Phillips who have 46, Lodge 44 points, and Molineux 44 points.

Others, in order, are Mansion 42 points, Christ Church 39 points, Parsons 38 points, Sylvers 36 points, Tabernacle 36 points, Saddlers 36 points, Unstoppable 23 points, Guinness 21 points, Small Corner Bar 20 points, and Ottley’s 12 points.

Constituency Number Seven Dr the Hon Timothy Harris Domino League, which is the longest running such league in the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, is sponsored by Prime Minister and Area Parliamentary Representative for St. Christopher Seven (Bellevue to Ottley’s), Dr the Hon Timothy Harris.

Thirteenth, and final, segment of play in this single round of play in the 26th edition of the league plays off on Tuesday November 9 at the new Lodge-Ottley’s Community Centre, where defending champion team Tabernacle will face it off with Small Corner Bar.

Other games will see leader on points standing table Unity coming up against Phillips, two former champions Lodge and Parsons will come up against each other, Saddlers vs. Sylvers, Mansion vs. Unstoppable, Molineux vs. Guinness, and Ottley’s vs. Christ Church.

Lashley Weekes of Christ Church Domino Club makes a move during their game with Small Corner Bar Domino Club, where his team emerged the 13-8 winner.