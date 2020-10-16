BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — On October 15, Dequan Dore of Carty Alley, Newtown was formally arrested and charged for the offences of Possession of a Firearm and Possession of Ammunition.

Dore is charged in relation to the firearm and ammunition that were found by members of the Anti-Narcotics Unit following a search that had been executed on a premise in Carty Alley, Newtown on Wednesday. One Glock 19 firearm with a matching magazine and four 9mm rounds of ammunition were taken into custody as a result.