Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of 20-year-old Jevon Brandy, of Brown Hill, whose body was found lying along the roadside in Neu Gent Heights, Nevis after police received a report Sunday morning at about 8:30 a.m.

The body had visible signs of injury. The District Medical Doctor arrived at the scene and pronounced the man dead.

Members of the Crime Scene Unit visited and processed the scene. Investigations are ongoing and an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death has been scheduled.

Police Investigate Death at Sea

Police are investigating the disappearance of 51-year-oldAnthony Jules, who was last seen fishing on a raft at Dieppe Bay at around 8:30 a.m. Febr. 28.

Sometime thereafter, the raft was seen overturned in the water and his body was found shortly after following a search.

An autopsy is expected to be performed to determine the exact cause of death. Investigations into the matter are going.