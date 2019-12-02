Twenty-one-year-old Andrew Herbert of McKnight, also known as “Hurt Skin,” was recaptured in the area of Port Zante by Prison Officers Saturday hours after escaping custody.

He has since been handed over to the Police.

Herbert was convicted for the offence of Larceny. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for Dec. 11.

Police Investigate Traffic Fatality

Police are investigating a traffic fatality that occurred at the South East Peninsula Nov. 27.

At approximately 6:30 p.m., Motor omnibus TA 499, owned by Selmoth Rawlins of Old Road and driven by Raheem Desuza of Lime Kiln,was heading towards Frigate Bay and motor car RA 250, owned by Hertz Car Rental and driven by a visitor to the islandwas heading towards the end of the Peninsula when the vehicles collided.

The front seat passenger of the car and the driver of the bus were taken to the JNF Hospital by the Emergency Medical Service. The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene by the District Medical Officer. An autopsy will be scheduled to determine the exact cause of death.The driver of the taxi bus sustained minor injuries. He was treated and discharged.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing.

Police Investigate Sexual Assault

Police are currently investigating an incident in which a female was sexually assaulted in the Basseterre area on Dec. 1.

Investigations so far have revealed a male assailant held the female at knife point, pulled her into nearby bushes and assaulted her sometime after 5 a.m., police said.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing.

Police ask anyone who may have information regarding this incident to contact the Special Victims Unit (SVU) by dialing 465-2241 ext. 4252. The SVU can also be reached via cell phone at 665-3091. Those with information that can lead to the apprehension of the perpetrator may also contact the nearest Police Station or call the crime hotline at 707.