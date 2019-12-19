Constable Tarique Jones was charged Dec. 15 for the offences of Wounding with Intent and Possession of a Firearm with Intent to Endanger Life, and on Dec. 16, he was also charged for the offences of Kidnapping and Attempting to Pervert the Course of Justice, following an investigation of an Aug. 24, 2018 incident involving Samari Webbe.

In Aug. 2018, the Office of Professional Standards of The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force launched a probe into the actions of the constable, who had been accused of improperly holding and harming an individual. The Office of Professional Standards concluded its probe into the matter and recommended a criminal investigation be launched, police said.

Several internal charges were also proposed against the constable, and the case was then handed over to the Violent Crime Unit. Upon completion of the investigation, the case was sent to the Director of Public Prosecution for further direction, police said.

The High Command of The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force said it has always assured the public no one is above the law, police officers included, and aims to ensure all reports made against an officer are thoroughly and impartially investigated. While noting policing is a demanding and stressful occupation, it urges all officers to perform duties within the ambit of the law.

The High Command of The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force also urges the public to allow the justice system to take its natural course.

Individual Charged in Supermarket Robbery

Private Michael Saunders of Conaree Village has been charged for Robbery at a supermarket in the Camps area Dec. 6, the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force said.

He was formally charged Dec. 17.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing.

Man Charged for Burglary, Rape

Police formally charged a male on Dec. 9 for the offences of Burglary and Rape, the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force said.

The offences were committed on Dec. 7.

The individual remains in Police custody.