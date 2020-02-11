Two juveniles were recently held for Building Break-In and Larceny, as well as Building Break-In in relation to two incidents at the Warner Park sometime between Feb. 5-6 in the first instance and on Feb. 7 in the second.

In the first incident, a number of items were stolen from a locker room being used by the Barbados Cricket Team. Several of those items have since been recovered by the Officers investigating the case.

The juveniles were released into the custody of their parents pending their appearance before the Child Justice Committee.

Police Investigate Fatal Boating Accident

Police are investigating a boating accident that occurred at sea sometime after 7 p.m. Sunday in which a dinghy with two occupants, collided with the MV Caribbean Explorer II in the Potato Bay area.

The St. Kitts and Nevis Coast Guard was called and responded.

Austin Edwards, a native of Ohio in the United States, but who resides in St. Kitts, was taken to the JNF Hospital by members of the Emergency Medical Service. He is warded in stable condition.

Timothy Doran of New York experienced difficulties at sea and drowned. He was pronounced dead by the District Medical Doctor. Both men were in the dinghy. The occupants of the MV Caribbean Explorer II were unharmed.

Police investigations into the matter are ongoing. The Maritime Affairs Department will also carry out an investigation into the incident.