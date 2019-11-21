Edmond Couzier, of Lamberts, has received several charges from both the Police and the Customs and Excise Department after a package he went to clear at customs Monday was found to have a quantity of concealed cannabis.

Couzier was charged Tuesday by police for Possession of Cannabis, Possession of Cannabis with Intent to Supply and Importation of Cannabis. He was also charged by the Customs and Excise Department for Making a False Declaration to Customs, Importation of Cannabis, Concealment of Imported Goods and Attempting to Evade a Customs Officer.

Couzier is currently in Police custody.

Newtown Man Charged for Drug Possession

Adrian Webster of Newtown was charged Nov. 15 with Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Supply, Possession of Cannabis and Possession of Cannabis with Intent to Supply.

The charges were laid after quantities of cocaine and cannabis were found on his premises following a search conducted during a joint operation.

Webster received bail Tuesday in the sum of $10,000 with two sureties. He is set to appear before the Basseterre Magistrate Court on Jan. 06.

Sandy Point Man Charged by Police and Customs

Paul Maynard, of Sandy Point, received several charges from both the Police and the Customs and Excise Department after a barrel he went to clear at customs on Nov. 14 was found to have a quantity of cannabis concealed in a bottle inside.

A subsequent search on his premises by the Police resulted in a quantity of cannabis being found as well.

Maynard was charged by Police for Possession of Cannabis, Possession of Cannabis with Intent to Supply and Importation of Cannabis on Nov. 15. He was also charged by the Customs and Excise Department for Making a False Declaration to Customs, Importation of Cannabis, Concealment of Imported Goods.

Maynard received bail on Tuesday in the sum of $25,000 with two sureties with the condition that he is to report to the Sandy Point Police Station every Friday. He is set to appear at the Basseterre Magistrate Court on Jan. 06.