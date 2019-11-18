Police formally arrested and charged 30-year-old Daryl Tross of Bird Rock for the offences of Possession of a Firearm and Possession of Ammunition Sunday.

Tross was searched by Officers on patrol on the Bay Road in the vicinity of downtown Basseterre Friday As a result, one 22 revolver with six rounds of matching ammunition were found in his backpack.

This find brings the number of firearms taken into Police custody for the year so far to forty-four.

Tross remains in Police custody.

Police Charge Man with Attempted Murder

Police have formally arrested and charged 27-year-old Anthony Adams of West Farm Saturday for two counts of Attempted Murder and one count of Robbery.

The offences were committed on June 18at West Farm.