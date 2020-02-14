Police are investigating a sexual assault incident that occurred in the Basseterre area Tuesday in which a female was attacked and assaulted by a masked male at approximately 8 p.m.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing.

Police are asking anyone who might have any information regarding this incident to contact the Special Victims Unit (SVU) by dialing 465-2241 ext. 4252. The SVU can also be reached via cell phone at 665-3091. The public may also contact the nearest Police Station or call the crime hotline at 707.

Autopsy Performed on Boating Accident Victim

An autopsy on the body of Timothy Doran by Resident Pathologist,Dr. Nautica Philip Wednesday concluded that death was caused by an Intracranial Hemorrhage due to Blunt Head Trauma.

Mr. Doran was one of two passengers involved in a boating accident that occurred at sea sometime after 7 p.m. Sunday in which a dinghy collided with the MV Caribbean Explorer II in the Potato Bay area.

Doran, of New York, experienced difficulties at sea and drowned. He was pronounced dead by the District Medical Doctor.

Austin Edwards, a native of Ohio in the United States, but who resides in St. Kitts, was taken to the JNF Hospital by members of the Emergency Medical Service where, as of Tuesday, he was warded in stable condition.