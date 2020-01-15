Police are investigating an incident in which a woman was attacked by an unknown assailant who entered her home at approximately 4 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 12 in the Irish Town area.

The woman received several stab wounds about the body and was transported to the JNF Hospital where she was treated and discharged.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Department at the Basseterre Police Station by dialing 465-2241, their nearest Police Station or the crime hotline at 707.

Police Investigate Armed Robbery

Police are investigating an incident in which a man was robbed at gun point sometime after 5 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 12.

A masked assailant, armed with what appeared to be a gun, entered the man’s home located in the Camps area. The assailant stole a number of items, including an undisclosed sum of money and fled the scene. No one was hurt during the incident.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing.

Anyonewith information about this incident is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Department at the Basseterre Police Station by dialing 465-2241, their nearest Police Station or the crime hotline at 707.