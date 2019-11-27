Delroy Stapleton of Lodge was convicted of Unlawful Wounding and Discharging a Firearm in a Public Place. Friday.

The offences were committed on June 27, 2016. His sentencing was adjourned to Jan. 12, 2020

Stolen Items Recovered, Persons in Custody

Five persons are in Police custody following a joint search operation for items stolen earlier this month from the Ramada Resort was performed on several premises in West Farm and St. Paul’s by police officers and soldiers Saturday.

Items recovered include doors, air conditioning units, toilet sets, tins of paint and a face basin. Other items are still missing.

Police investigations into the matter are ongoing.

Police encourage persons in possession of any of the stolen items, or with knowledge of the whereabouts of any of the items, to contact the Criminal Investigation Department at the Dieppe Bay Police Station by dialing 465-7261, their nearest Police Station or the crime hotline at 707.