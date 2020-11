BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — On November 17, 44-year-old Inshan Mohammed of Pine Gardens, Shadwell Housing was arrested and charged for the offence of Causing Death by Dangerous Driving.

Mohammed is accused of causing the death of 62-year-old Arthur Jacobs of Ponds Pasture, with whom he collided in a traffic accident on November 13. Mohammed is currently in Police custody.