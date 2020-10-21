BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — Sergeant Fitzroy Morton was formally arrested and charged by the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force on October 19 for the offences of Forgery and Conspiracy to Commit Money Laundering.

Sergeant Morton served as the Assistant Secretary on the Board of Directors for the Police Cooperative Credit Union (PCCU). His arrest results from investigations into fraudulent payments made from the Severance Payment Fund to four former PCCU employees.

The individuals were PCCU employees during the period in which the offences were committed. The offences were committed between March 1 and May 13.

Morton has since been granted bail in the sum of $60,000 with two sureties for his appearance at the Basseterre Magistrate’s Court on December 7. His bail conditions are that:

(1) He should have no contact with PCCU employees unless it relates to business;

(2) He is to surrender his passport; and

(3) He is to report to the Cayon Police Station on Mondays and Fridays between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.