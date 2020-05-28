Mr. Hilroy Brandy, Commissioner of Police in the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) is urging the public to avoid participating in motorcades leading up to the June 5th general election, as a safety precaution, mindful of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Commissioner gave the advice while making a presentation at the National Emergency Operations (NEOC) COVID-19 daily briefing on May 26, 2020, in St. Kitts.

“Presently the High Command has granted permission to both parties on St. Kitts to advertise their party and to give notice as to their party’s position by using just four vehicles. We are now realizing that both parties are abusing this privilege, and more and more persons are joining those motorcades and causing a problem for the organization, and endanger themselves and other persons.

“We are not out of the woods when it comes to the pandemic. We still have persons in quarantine. We are not sure what will be the outcome when the 14 days are up and they are tested. So we are asking the general public not to join in those processions that the various parties are being granted to go around the island and sell their party’s position. So please, cooperate with the police. You are saving your own life and you are saving the life of your fellow citizens by not getting involved in doing motorcades,” he said.

Mr. Brandy noted that St. Kitts and Nevis continues to be in a state of emergency, and political campaigns cannot go on as normal.

“We are asking for your help at this time. We are presently in a state of emergency and it is very unusual that we are having a general election in a state of emergency. Therefore, normal campaigning cannot be as normal as the previous general elections. So therefore there will be no outdoor public meetings and there will be no motorcades allowed,” he said.

A state of emergency was declared in the Federation on March 28, 2020, by His Excellency Sir Tapley Seaton, Governor-General of St. Kitts and Nevis to protect citizens from COVID-19.