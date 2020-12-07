BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — Potential patrons of various events that are being advertised should make sure that an event has approval before purchasing tickets, cautioned Commissioner of Police Hilroy Brandy.

“We know that tickets are being sold for events that I have not signed off on and some do not even meet the criteria,” said Commissioner Brandy. “This is not fair to the person buying the ticket. Event organisers need to be responsible. The situation this year has presented unique challenges. This is new for all of us, but at the end of the day, people’s safety must come first.”

People should ask the organiser or promoter of an event if approval to host the function had already been given by the Police. If approved, strict instructions that should be followed are provided to the planners. As a result of the pandemic, activities that attract large crowds are being discouraged and a number of large-scale events that usually take place around this time of year have already been either cancelled or the format has been changed to suit the situation.

“If you ask if the event has approval, then the promoter or planner has an obligation to be upfront with you and say yes if it is yes, and no if it is no,” said the Brandy. “We have been having this issue where things are being advertised before approval is given, and that should not happen. The season will be a little different this year, but it is in the best interest of everyone’s health.”