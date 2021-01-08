BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) will continue to always support the Federation’s youth, according to Commissioner of Police Hilroy Brandy.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the Explorers Clubs Headquarters, Commissioner Brandy said that the Force believed in the creation of loving, caring and supportive environments for young people to develop into healthy and productive members of the community.

The Explorers Clubs have been rolled out through collaboration between the Ministry of National Security and the RSCNPF. To date there are 12 clubs, with more than 1,000 members. Police Officers assigned to the National Intervention Team coordinate the various clubs. Team Leader, Inspector Rosemarie Isles-Joseph, is credited as the movement’s Founder. The initiative is considered an important part of the Force’s community policing effort.

“The vision was clearly laid out in our Strategic Plan in 2016,” said Brandy. “The Force decided that community policing would be one of our main priority areas. It was also decided, in collaboration with the Ministry of National Security, that youth diversion educational programmes would be the centrepiece of the new vision.

“The construction of the state-of-the-art building represented an unprecedented interest in the nation’s youth,” he said. “Through the headquarters and the clubs, greater ties between the Police and the community can be forged.

“We truly believe that with the construction of this edifice, a new era of cooperation between the community and the Police will be realised,” concluded Brandy. “It is our belief that this building and the young Explorers will result in improved public support and trust in the Police.”