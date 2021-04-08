An autopsy was performed on the body of 34-year-old Leon Phillip of La Guerite, St. Kitts, on April 7, 2021, by Resident Pathologist, Dr. Adrian Nuñez.

Dr. Nuñez concluded that death was due to hypovolemic shock due to massive hemothorax as a consequence of a single gunshot wound to the thorax.

Last Thursday Police had responded to a report of a shooting incident in Newtown last Wednesday and upon arrival found the motionless body of 34-year-old Leon Phillip of La Guerite laying on the ground with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the chest.

The District Medical Officer had visited the scene and pronounced him dead, while personnel from the Forensic Services Unit processed the scene and had collected items of evidential value.