BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — Superintendent of Police, Cromwell Henry, reminded the general public that the COVID-19 safety protocols were implemented in St. Kitts and Nevis to keep them safe from the spread of the virus and encouraged them to adhere to the guidelines that are still in place.

“All COVID-19 protocols to prevent the spread of the disease are still in effect,” said Superintendent Henry. “The wearing of masks in public, social and physical distancing, hand sanitization and good sanitizing behaviour are still the only means to effectively combat this disease and to prevent its spread.

He noted that enforcing the protocols is extremely important especially as St. Kitts and Nevis prepares to reopen its borders.

“It is necessary and very important that we continue to remind and enforce these restrictions as we prepare for the reopening of our borders,” said Henry. “While it may not seem necessary now given our COVID-19 status to adhere to the protocols, things will significantly change once the borders are opened.”

Superintendent Henry said that everyone will have to adjust to the new normal, as life as we know it has changed.

“These are the practices that will keep us safe and we will do well if we adapt now, as life as we know it a year ago, will not be the same,” concluded Henry. “We will have to adjust to a new normal. The very protocols that we are enforcing now are the protocols that will keep us safe and we advise residents to adapt and adjust and be guided accordingly.”