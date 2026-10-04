Police Investigate Cayon Street Collision Involving Sam and Eugenie Condor

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Basseterre, St. Kitts (October 4, 2026)

Two pedestrians sustained minor injuries after being struck by a vehicle along Cayon Street, Basseterre, on Friday evening, October 3.

According to a press release issued by the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force, the accident occurred at approximately 7:15 p.m. in the vicinity of the traffic point.

Police said preliminary investigations indicate that a motor vehicle driven by Novelle Rogers of Ottley’s Village, St. Kitts, was travelling westward along Cayon Street when it struck two pedestrians who were crossing the roadway.

The pedestrians, identified as Mr. and Mrs. Sam and Eugenie Condor, fell to the ground following the collision.

The Condors were transported to the Joseph N. France General Hospital, where they received treatment for minor injuries. Mrs. Condor was subsequently warded for observation.

The RSCNPF said investigations into the accident are ongoing, with further updates to be provided as the investigation progresses.

The Force is also reminding both motorists and pedestrians to exercise heightened caution when using intersections and pedestrian crossings.