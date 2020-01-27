Police are investigating an incident in which a man was fatally wounded in the Newtown area sometime after 9 p.m. Friday.

Investigations so far have revealed 28-year-old Kennedy Isles of Taylor’s Village, who resided at Sandown Road, was outside his home when he was approached by an armed assailant who opened fire at him. He was wounded several times about the body and succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

The District Medical Officer arrived at the scene and pronounced him dead. Members of the Forensic Unit processed the scene.

The Police are asking anyone with any information in relation to this incident to call the Violent Crimes Unit (VCU) at 467-1887, 662-3468 or their nearest Police Station. Persons can also share information using the crime hotline 707.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing.