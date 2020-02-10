Police Officers discovered Human remains found in a house in Boyd’s Village Febr. 6 sometime after 2 p.m. and are currently in police custody. The scene was processed by members of the Forensic Unit and the incident is currently being investigated by the Violent Crime Unit.

On Feb. 8, Forensic Pathologist Dr. Valery Alexandrov, performed an autopsy on the remains and concluded that death was as a result of blunt force trauma to the head. Police have ruled that the matter is a homicide. Four persons are currently in Police custody assisting with investigations which are ongoing.

Anyone who might have information regarding this incident is being asked to contact the Violent Crime Unit by dialing 467-1887 or 467-1888, 662-3468 or by calling the crime hotline at 707. Persons are being urged to say something if they saw or heard something.

