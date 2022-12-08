Police Investigate Murder-Suicide of a Jamaican Couple

ST JAMES, Jamaica – The police are investigating a suspected case of murder-suicide involving a couple in Cambrigde, St James.

The victims have been identified as Robert Stewart, of Ramtallie Boulevard at Cornwall Court in the parish, and Alicia Smithson of Senior District in Hanover.

The couple was last seen by neighbours about 6:00 pm on Monday.

Reports are that a relative tried to contact Smithson, but was unsuccessful. On Tuesday, residents went to the house and found her tied to a bed. On searching the premises they found a man hanging from a piece of rope.

