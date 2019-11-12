Police are currently investigating an incident reported at about 12:30 a.m. Saturday in which a female was sexually assaulted in the Basseterre area.

Investigations so far have revealed a male assailant held the female at knife point, pulled her into nearby bushes and assaulted her.Investigations into the matter are ongoing.

Police request anyone who might have information regarding this incident to contact the Special Victims Unit (SVU) by dialing 465-2241 ext. 4252. The SVU can also be reached via cell phone at 665-3091. The public may also contact the nearest Police Station or call the crime hotline at 707.