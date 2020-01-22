Police responded to a report of gunshots being fired in the vicinity of the Golden Grove Projects at about 10:15 p.m. Monday.

Investigations so far have revealed that two juveniles and two adults were in a yard when two masked assailants approached them and fired several shots in their direction before fleeing the scene. No one was injured.

Members from the Forensics Unit visited and processed the scene, taking items of evidential value into Police custody.

The Police ask anyone who may have information in relation to this incident to call the Violent Crimes Unit (Nevis) at 469-5269 or their nearest Police Station.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing.