Police investigate sudden death of 46-year-old man in Paradise Estate

- Advertisement -

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) is investigating the sudden death of a 46-year-old man at a property in Paradise Estate, Nevis, on Thursday, October 1.

According to a police statement, the deceased has been identified as Jevon R. Clarke of Bath Village, Nevis.

Police said that between 3:00 p.m. and 3:30 p.m., a passerby observed Clarke lying unresponsive on the grounds of a residential property and alerted the authorities.

Emergency Medical Services (EMS) personnel and police officers responded to the scene. Clarke was assessed by EMS personnel and was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene.

Members of the RSCNPF Crime Scene Unit processed the area and collected items considered to be of evidentiary value as part of the investigation.

An autopsy is expected to be conducted to determine the circumstances surrounding Clarke’s death.

The investigation remains ongoing.

The RSCNPF has extended condolences to Clarke’s family and loved ones.