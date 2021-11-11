Basseterre, St. Kitts, November 11, 2021 (RSCNPF): The Police are investigating a traffic accident that occurred along Wellington Road in which two persons were injured.

The accident occurred close to midday on November 09, 2021. It involved motor omnibus HA179 which is owned and was being driven by Elroy Garnette of Lodge Village and motorcycle scooter RA1307 which is owned by Dakadan Scooter Rental and was being ridden by Clifford Viera of Newtown. Investigations so far have revealed that HA179 was travelling along Wellington Road, from Basseterre towards Molineaux. Shortly after passing the round-about, Garnette came to a stop to pick up a passenger and RA1307 collided with the rear end of the bus. A passenger from the bus and Viera were taken to the JNF General Hospital.

The passenger complained of pain in the neck and Viera sustained a broken leg. Both were treated and discharged.