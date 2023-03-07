POLICE INVESTIGATING  ROAD INJURY ACCIDENT AT SOUTHEAST PENINSULA

- Advertisement -

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 06, 2023 (RSCNPF): The Police are investigating a traffic accident that took place at the Southeast Peninsula in which two persons were injured.

The accident occurred sometime after 2 p.m. on March 05, 2023. It involved motor car PA1499 which is owned by Adrian Tuckett of St. Peters and was being driven by Makevon Williams of Wades Garden and Motorcycle R106 owned by Sunny Blue Scooter Rental and was being driven by Marko Zitek of Slovenia accompanied by pillion rider Stasa Mista. Investigations so far have revealed that while taking a curve in the road on his way to Reggae Beach, Williams lost control of the car and collided with the motorcycle which was traveling in the opposite direction. Both the cyclist and his pillion rider fell and sustained injuries. The lower portion of Mista’s right leg was severed at the scene.

They were both transported to the JNF General Hospital via the Emergency Medical Service, where they were treated for their injuries. Mista was warded at the Intensive Care Unit in a stable condition, while Zitek was discharged after having only sustained minor lacerations and bruises. Williams is in Police custody assisting with investigations. Investigations into the matter are ongoing.