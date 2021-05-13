Police have captured the male who illegally entered St. Kitts on Tuesday was captured earlier this morning in the Buckleys Area.

Police have confirmed that the man is in quarantine and will be tested for COVID-19.

Yesterday, police said they were searching for a male who would have entered the Federation illegally with a stolen boat from Antigua.

This was confirmed by Divisional Commander for District ‘A’, Superintendent Cromwell Henry, who said the police were investigating the matter where an illegal entry into the federation occurred via one of the beaches.

“On Tuesday, May 11 police received information about a fishing vessel landing at Lime Kiln Bay, and an individual with a suitcase running off in the Lime Kiln area,” Henry disclosed.

He said the Coast Guard, Police and several Defence Force units responded, and found the abandoned vessel on the beach.

“The surrounding area was searched but no one was found. The vessel was taken into custody by St. Kitts and Nevis’ Coast Guard.”

Henry gave details of what law enforcement has discovered.

“Our investigations so far have revealed that the vessel was stolen in Antigua the night before. This has led us to believe the individual possibly came from Antigua.”

He said there is concern about the individual, because of the community spread in Antigua.

“We are well aware of the COVID-19 situation in Antigua with respect to community spread. This has raised concerns for us, as we do not know the COVID-19 status of this person who has now integrated into our society.