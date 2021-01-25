BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — The Police are investigating the death of a six-month old infant who died on Friday, January 22.

The Police visited the JNF General Hospital on January 21, after receiving a report that an infant was brought to the Accident and Emergency Room after being left in a car for several hours.

Preliminary investigations so far have revealed that the father, who had collected the baby to take her to the nursery, returned to work that morning. Sometime after midday, he went back to the vehicle and discovered the baby was still in the back seat. He took the baby to the hospital where she was admitted and warded in the Intensive Care Unit. The infant died early the following morning.

An autopsy was performed on January 25 by Resident Pathologist, Dr. Adrian Nunez. He concluded that the cause of death was Hypoxic-Ischemic Encephalopathy due to Asphyxia as a consequence of confinement in a closed space (vehicle). Investigations into the matter are ongoing.