The Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of 39-year-old Wilson Dore of Bath Village. Dore’s body was found partially clothed in Bath Village at about 7:30 p.m. on August 29, 2021. The District Medical Officer arrived at the scene and pronounced him dead. An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the exact cause of death.

Persons with information about this incident are urged to contact the Charlestown Police Station by dialling 469-5391, the nearest Police Station or the Crime Hotline at 707. Investigations into the matter are ongoing.