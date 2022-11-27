POLICE INVESTIGATING DEATH OF MAN IN DIEPPE BAY

- Advertisement -

Basseterre, St. Kitts, November 26, 2022 (RSCNPF): The Police are investigating the death of 35-year-old Alvin Romney of Parson Ground.

Romney’s motionless body was found lying along the Island Main Road in Dieppe Bay by a motorist who was driving through the area on Friday, November 25, 2022. The Police received the report about the matter sometime before 9 p.m. The Police responded and, upon arrival, they observed that Romney had what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds about his body. The District Medical Officer also visited the scene and pronounced him dead.

The scene was processed by personnel from the Forensic Services Unit and several items of evidential value were taken into custody.

Persons with information regarding this matter are urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit by dialling 467-1887, 467-1888, 662-3468, their nearest Police Station or the Crime Hotline at 707 where information can be given anonymously. Investigations into the matter are ongoing.