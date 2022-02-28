Basseterre, St. Kitts, February 27, 2022 (RSCNPF): The Police are investigating an incident at the ferry terminal in Basseterre after responding to a report that a man had drowned.

The Police received the report close to 4 p.m. on Saturday, February 26, 2022. Enquiries so far have revealed that 50-year-old Kenneth Percival of McKnight dived into the sea from the pier at the ferry terminal to retrieve the propeller of a motor vessel that had fallen off. When he did not resurface, the St. Kitts and Nevis Coast Guard was called to assist. An Officer from the Coast Guard discovered Percival’s motionless body at the bottom of the sea.

Personnel from the Forensic Department visited and processed the scene.

Persons with information about this incident are asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Department at 465-2241, their nearest Police Station or call the crime hotline at 707. Investigations into the matter are ongoing.