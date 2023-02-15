POLICE INVESTIGATING FATAL INCIDENT AT IRISH TOWN

- Advertisement -

Basseterre, St. Kitts, February 15, 2023 (RSCNPF): The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force is investigating the fatal shooting which occurred on February 14, 2023, of 51-year-old Dahlia Hanley of Lime Kiln. The incident occurred at the Irish Town Primary School, where she worked as a security guard.

Investigations thus far have revealed that at approximately 4:10pm gunshots were heard in the vicinity of the Irish Town Primary school. As part of our enhanced operations and Community Policing efforts, officers on patrol in the area were able to respond immediately. A chase and search ensued. Several suspects were apprehended and are presently in police custody. Items of evidential value were also recovered.

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force would like to thank the general public for its cooperation and assistance in our efforts to combat all acts of violence in the Federation. We extend deepest condolences to the bereaved families. You can be assured that the perpetrators of these heinous crimes will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.