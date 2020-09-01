BASSETERRE, St. Kitts –- The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) is investigating a fatal incident at sea involving a 17-year-old male.

RSCNPF investigations into the matter are currently underway to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident. Investigations so far have revealed that sometime after 2 p.m. on August 31, the 17-year-old was at Gallows Bay in Charlestown when he experienced difficulties at sea.

Efforts by members of the Emergency Medical Service to resuscitate him were unsuccessful. The District Medical Doctor arrived at the scene and pronounced him dead.

Personnel from the RSCNPF Forensic Services Unit processed the area.

An autopsy will be performed soon to determine the exact cause of death.