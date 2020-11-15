BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — The Police are investigating the circumstances around which a woman died in her yard on Thursday, November 6.

The Police responded to a report at Bath Village sometime after 5 a.m. and, upon arrival, found the lifeless body of 46-year-old Judy Hanley of Bath Village laying on the ground inside her father’s yard.

Investigations so far have revealed that at about 5 a.m., Hanley went to visit her father, Bennette Williams. While she was walking toward the house, it is believed that she came into contact with a live electrical line that was hanging inside the yard. A number of persons tried to assist her, including Williams, but were unsuccessful. Williams received burns to one of his feet. He was taken to the Alexandra Hospital where he is warded in a stable condition.

The District Medical Officer visited the scene and pronounced Hanley dead. An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the exact cause of death. Investigations into the matter are ongoing.

Persons with information regarding this incident Charlestown Police Station at 469-5391/5392 or their nearest Police Station.