BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — The Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man that occurred on November 9.

Close to midday on Monday, the Criminal Investigation Department was informed of a death at the JNF General Hospital. Officers responded and investigations so far have revealed that 44-year-old Leslie Small of Cunningham Village, Cayon, was working on a roof on a building in Half Moon, Frigate Bay. He fell off the building and was taken to the Hospital via private vehicle. He was pronounced dead upon arrival following an examination by the doctor at the hospital.

An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the exact cause of death. Investigations into the matter are ongoing.

Persons with information about this incident are asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Department at 465-2241, their nearest Police Station or call the crime hotline at 707.