BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — The Police are investigating a fatal shooting incident that occurred in Newtown on December 7.

As a result of a report made to the Police sometime after 10 p.m., Officers visited a shop in Carty Alley, Newtown, which was operated by Akeem Christopher, also known as “Little Man.”

Upon arrival, the officers found Christopher’s motionless body lying on the floor with what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds. Preliminary investigations have revealed that Christopher was inside the establishment when an unknown assailant approached him and shot him multiple times before fleeing the scene.

The District Medical Officer visited the scene and pronounced Christopher dead. Personnel from the Forensic Services Unit arrived and processed the scene. They collected items of evidential value and an autopsy has been scheduled.

The Police are making an appeal to anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Violent Crimes Unit by dialing 467-1887, 467-1888, 662-3468, their nearest Police Station or the crime hotline at 707 where information can be given anonymously.