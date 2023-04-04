POLICE INVESTIGATING FATAL KNIFE ATTACK IN STAPLETON VILLAGE

- Advertisement -

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, April 4, 2023 (RSCNPF) At about 1:55 pm on Apr 4, 2023, the Police received a report of a stabbing incident at Stapleton Village.

The stabbing resulted from an altercation between two men. The victim, Shanquille Walters, 30 years old of Stapleton Village was transported to the JNF Hospital in a private vehicle, where he was pronounced dead.

One suspect is in custody. Investigations are ongoing. The Police appeal to persons with information on this incident to call the Violent Crime Unit at 662-3468.