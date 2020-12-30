BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — At about 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, December 29, the Police responded to the Fisheries Complex after a report was made by personnel at the facility that a man was next to a container calling for help.

Upon arrival the Officers found 67-year-old Thomas Rennix of East Street, Newtown semi-clad with his hands bound behind his back. He had what appeared to be lacerations to the head and face. He was transported to the JNF General Hospital, where he is warded in a critical, but stable condition. Investigations into the matter are ongoing.

Persons with information regarding this incident are urged to contact the Criminal Investigation Department by dialing 465-2241, their nearest Police Station or the Crime Hotline at 707 where information can be given anonymously.