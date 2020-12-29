BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — The Police are investigating a non-fatal shooting incident that occurred in the Lime Kiln area on December 28.

As a result of information received, Officers visited the Joseph N. France General Hospital to conduct enquiries. Preliminary investigations revealed that sometime after 10 p.m. on Monday, 26-year-old Kia Jareth Liburd of Lime Kiln Project was making his way to his vehicle from his residence when a lone gunman fired gunshots at him. He received a gunshot wound to his arm. Liburd was transported to the hospital in a private vehicle, where he is warded in a stable condition.

Personnel from the Forensic Services Unit visited and processed the scene.

Persons with information regarding this matter are urged to contact the Violent Crime Unit by dialing 467-1887, 467-1888, 662-3468, their nearest Police Station or the Crime Hotline at 707 where information can be given anonymously.