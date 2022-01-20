Basseterre, St. Kitts, January 19, 2022 (RSCNPF): The Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding an incident in which a woman was shot in the face in Newton Ground.

Close to 8 p.m. on January 18, 2022, the Police responded to a report of a non-fatal shooting incident. Preliminary inquiries have revealed that 41-year-old Devon Powell shot 23-year-old Tamique Decosta with his licensed firearm at his home in Newton Ground.

Powell subsequently transported Decosta to the Pogson Medical Centre. She was later transferred to the JNF General Hospital where she is warded in a stable condition. Powell is in Police custody assisting with investigations.

Personnel from the Forensic Department processed the scene and collected items of evidential value.

Persons with information regarding this matter are urged to contact the Violent Crime Unit by dialling 467-1887, 467-1888, 662-3468, their nearest Police Station or the Crime Hotline at 707 where information can be given anonymously. Investigations into the matter are ongoing.