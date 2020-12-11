BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — On December 10, the Police visited the Alexandra Hospital following a report that there was a male individual at the facility with a gunshot wound.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that at about 6:30 p.m., Denrick Pemberton of Hanley’s Road was walking toward his home when an unknown individual fired several shots at him.

Pemberton was struck in the leg. He managed to make it home and was transported to the Alexandra Hospital in a private vehicle, where he is warded in a stable condition.

Personnel from the Forensic Service Unit processed the scene and items of evidential value were collected. Investigations into the matter are ongoing.

The Police have appealed to anyone who might have any information in relation to this incident to call the Violent Crimes Unit (Nevis) at 469-5269, 668-0636 or their nearest Police Station.