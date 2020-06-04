According to police reports, an altercation broke out among several individuals at an Old Road residence on Tuesday.

Donte Samuel, 26, was stabbed multiple times. He died while receiving treatment at the JNF Hospital.

Quezney Watson, 31, received a wound to his left eye. He underwent emergency surgery and is now said to be in a stable condition.

The police department is appealing to anyone with information to contact the Violent Crime Unit or any police station within the Federation.